Beyonce and Jay Z welcome twins: reports

The Beyhive is buzzing with the news that Beyonce and Jay Z’s babies have arrived. Music’s greatest couple reportedly welcomed their twins earlier this week!

Multiple sources have confirmed the exciting baby news to US Weekly. Bey, 35, and Jay Z, 47, “are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source tells People.

The “Formation” songstress revealed she was expecting twins — and broke the Internet — back in February when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram displaying her ample baby bump, writing: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Queen Bey’s pregnancy announcement was a record-setter on social media, racking up more than 6.3 million likes within eight hours of its posting (it currently boasts more than 11 million, and more than a half-million comments), and elicited more than 500,000 tweets within 45 minutes.

Complications arose, however, regarding her scheduled headlining gig at Coachella in April. Due to the pregnancy, Beyonce was forced to drop out of the festival (but will instead be headlining in 2018), and Lady Gaga took her place.