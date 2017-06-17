Warman Emergency Response put to the test in simulation

It may be a mock scenario, but for Warman’s Emergency Response Team, it’s a test of their skills.

On Saturday, the team was faced with a simulated situation — a tornado has touched down and hit the Warman High School.

Kate Morrow has been volunteering with the Warman Emergency Response Team since it started two years ago.

She says the mock exercise taught her valuable lessons and a new appreciation.

“I definitely have a very new appreciation, even more so than I ever did before about what it takes to be in an emergency. Even just carrying around a heavy backpack, it takes a lot of energy,” Morrow said.

Saturday’s mock demonstration involved 25 emergency volunteers, working alongside over a dozen members from the Warman Fire Department, as well as RCMP.

The goal is to sharpen their skills outside a classroom setting, for when they’re called to future natural disasters, such as a flood or tornado.

“The biggest thing for this team is to be able to assist other emergency services such as RCMP, fire departments and ambulance companies in a mass casualty or in a situation where they’re normally overwhelmed,” said Randy Meginbir, the Warman Emergency Management co-ordinator.

According to the Warman Fire Chief, Russ Austin, Warman has the busiest volunteer fire department in the province. He says it’s important the fire department has the help of the Emergency Response Team in the community.

“We only have so many resources and if a tornado actually came through town, we’d be relying on them heavily for helping us out,” explained Austin.

“If you can teach people to help out in a crisis situation very quickly and efficiently, then it’s very well worth it,” Meginbir said.