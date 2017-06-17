Canada
June 17, 2017 8:57 pm

Pedestrian dies after collision east of Vanscoy

By Global News

Early Saturday morning, a SUV collided with a woman walking east of Vanscoy.

A woman is dead after being hit by an SUV early Saturday morning.

Warman/Delisle RCMP responded to the call on Highway 7, two kilometres east of Vanscoy, Sask.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

The highway was shut down and traffic rerouted for a period of time during the investigation. An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.

