Annual Pointe-Claire softball tournament raises money for the Lakeshore General Hospital

Softball players in Pointe-Claire are raising thousands of dollars for the Lakeshore hospital.

​It’s all part of the annual Pointe-Claire softball tournament this weekend.

About 300 players on 22 teams are playing games at Valois park and Cedar park.

All the proceeds from beer and hot dog sales, raffle tickets and a silent auction are going to the cause.

Everyone working the tournament is a volunteer.

“The charity that we support is the Al and Millie de Souza Foundation at the Lakeshore General Hospital. They purchase priority equipment for the hospital,” organizer Eyal Artzy said.

“Over the last three years we’ve been supporting that charity, we’ve raised $25,000.”

The Pointe-Claire softball tournament has been going on for over 40 years but in the past few years, it’s become a charity event.

“Each year [we raise] more and more. Last year, we raised $9,000. This year our goal is $10,000. The weather’s been good so hopefully, we get there,” Artzy said.

The games continue through until Sunday night.