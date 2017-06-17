After 3 days of deliberations, still no verdict in William Sandeson murder trial

William Sandeson‘s fate remains in the hands of a six-man, six-woman jury.

After nearly 20 hours of deliberations — spread over three days — jurors have not yet reached an unanimous verdict.

Sandeson, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Taylor Samson.

Samson was last seen alive on video surveillance – walking into Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax – on the night of Aug. 15, 2015.

He is never seen leaving the apartment and his body has never been found.

Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Samson and has been on trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court over the last nine weeks.

Members of Samson’s family and his friends have spent the last three days camped outside a courtroom — waiting for any sign of a verdict.

There are four possible verdicts the jury can reach for William Sandeson: guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

Deliberations will resume Sunday at 9:15 a.m.