Focus Montreal: June 17

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on the show:

Marvin Rotrand reacts after being fired as STM’s vice-chair

Marvin Rotrand held the STM’s vice-chair for 16 years.

On June 12, he was fired from the position by the Coderre administration.

Several Montreal city councillors complained that Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre fired Rotrand for political reasons.

Coderre says he felt the STM nedeed new blood, but admits admits he can’t have Rotrand running as leader of an opposition party, Coalition Montreal, while defending the mayor’s interests on the STM.

“We’re acting out” for Montreal’s 375th anniversary

We’re Acting Out, the largest street arts event ever in North America, will take place in Montreal this summer as a part of the city’s 375th anniversary.

50 of the best street theatre troupes from all over the world will bring 800 free outdoor shows to the streets of Montreal from July 7th to the 30th.

Andy Nulman explains how hundreds of artists from six different countries and dozens of Quebec troupes will take part in the eye-popping shows that will take over St. Denis, Beaudry, Emery and Ontario streets, Sherbrooke Boulevard, the Old Port and the Quartier des Spectacles.

Longueuil Police’s “shocking” new approach to combating gangs in high schools

Longeuil police have a new approach to combating gangs in high schools.

They recently held their second “contact group,” an evening where social workers and police officers meet with parents of teens identified to be on the road to delinquency.

It’s often a shock for parents, but lieutenant detective Martin Valiquette says the goal is to save kids from a life of crime.