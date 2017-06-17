Pro-Trump protester rushes stage at Caesar play: ‘This is violence against Trump’

A pair of right-wing activists disrupted a performance of the notorious New York Julius Caesar production during the assassination scene with one of them shouting, “Stop the normalization ofpolitical violence against the right! This is unacceptable!” as she rushed the stage.

“This is violence against Donald Trump,” she also says.

Jack Posobiec, noted for helping to spread the Pizzagate conspiracy, taped fellow-protester Laura Loomer as she disrupted the performance of the play which has been causing friction as the title character in the updated Shakespeare tome (who is assassinated) shares a likeness to Donald Trump.

In Posobiec’s video, Loomer can be seen being escorted away from the stage by security as the audience applauds her exit.

Posobiec then takes his turn disrupting the performance, telling the crowd, “You are all Goebbels,” a reference to the Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. He is then escorted out as well.

Loomer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while Posobiec escaped charges, according to the Washington Post.

Posobiec told the Washington Post, the pair did not attend the taping together but that he was in attendance to try to claim a $1,000 prize offered by another right-wing supporter. Mike Cernovich offered $1,000 for anyone who could interrupt the play.

Earlier this evening, a pair of paid protestors briefly disrupted our performance of JULIUS CAESAR, as anticipated. (1/4) — The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) June 17, 2017

While we are champions of the first amendment, this interruption unfortunately was part of a paid strategy driven by social media. (2/4) — The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) June 17, 2017

“I decided that the point right after where they stabbed President Trump would be probably the best, most impactful time to really make a statement,” Posobiec said. “Laura and I obviously are friends, but I had no idea she was going to be there until literally, I saw her in the stands.”

After he wrote about shutting down the play on Twitter, Nick Offerman and David Alan Grier took issue with his tweet suggesting he may have misstated the facts.

BREAKING. Um, no, you got shut down by a Shakespeare theater audience in a park. Pretty intense protest, little fella. https://t.co/Ev7x3UPHoT — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) June 17, 2017

They didn't shut the play down, they just kicked u out n continued on…#DoucheBag — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 17, 2017

Posobiec’s reply was that he was a veteran while Offerman was an actor, to which the thespian said “this theater has worked upon you perfectly”, and asked him if he needed a hug.