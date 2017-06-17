Investigations
June 17, 2017 5:11 pm

Homicide unit investigates death in Winnipeg Saturday

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police investigate a death in the 500 block of Spence Street.

Global News File
A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police confirm the homicide unit has been on scene at a death in Winnipeg’s west end.

On Saturday morning, the homicide unit began an investigation in to a death in the 500 block of Spence Street.

Officers tell Global News they’re speaking to people in the area and no further details can be provided.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
death
Homicide Unit
Investigation
Spence street
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News