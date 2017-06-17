Homicide unit investigates death in Winnipeg Saturday
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police confirm the homicide unit has been on scene at a death in Winnipeg’s west end.
On Saturday morning, the homicide unit began an investigation in to a death in the 500 block of Spence Street.
Officers tell Global News they’re speaking to people in the area and no further details can be provided.
