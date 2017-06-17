Environment Canada issues tornado warning for London-Middlesex area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex.
Meteorologists with the national weather agency are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible in the area.
Weather radar and a weather spotter have reported rotation in a thunderstorm near Arva, north of London. The thunderstorm is moving to the east at 50 km/h.
Environment Canada is advising residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.
