June 17, 2017 1:53 pm
Updated: June 17, 2017 2:40 pm

Environment Canada issues tornado warning for London-Middlesex area

By Staff AM980

Clarke Road Secondary School in London, Ont. June 17,2017

Kent Guy/AM980
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex.

Meteorologists with the national weather agency are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible in the area.

Weather radar and a weather spotter have reported rotation in a thunderstorm near Arva, north of London. The thunderstorm is moving to the east at 50 km/h.

Environment Canada is advising residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.

 

