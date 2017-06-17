Police investigating sexual assault on a trail near the Kenilworth Access

Hamilton Police are looking for a suspect following a sexual assault on the Bruce Trail near the Kenilworth Access.

Police say a woman was approached by a man while walking alone on the trail at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

According to police, the suspect – armed with a knife – forced the woman into a quiet area off the trail and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to escape and the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, about 5’7″ or 5’8″, wearing a navy blue hoodie and a bandana over his face.

Hamilton Police say they’ve increased patrols in the area.

They add that the public should avoid approaching anyone matching this description and should instead report any sightings to police.