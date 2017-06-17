Two tickets will split $21.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

Two winning tickets, both sold in Ontario, will share the $21.4 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Each ticket is worth $10.7 million.

The unofficial winning numbers in Friday’s draw were: 1, 5, 20, 33, 34, 41 & 42. Bonus 15.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 23 will be approximately $10 million.