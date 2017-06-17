Jury in William Sandeson murder trial enters third day of deliberations

The six-man, six-woman jury in the murder trial for Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson will enter its third day of deliberations on Saturday.

Sandeson, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection wth the death of Taylor Samson.

Samson was last seen alive on video surveillance – walking into Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in Halifax – on the night of Aug. 15, 2015. He is never seen leaving.

Despite searches by police officers, Samson’s body has never been located.

Sandeson’s murder trial has spanned nine weeks. The jury began deliberating Thursday at 3:30 p.m., after receiving final instructions by Judge Josh Arnold.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict after 11 hours of deliberations Thursday and Friday.

There are four possible verdicts the jury can reach for William Sandeson- guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

Deliberations resume Saturday at 9:15 a.m.