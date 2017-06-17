Ticats blow 16-0 lead in preseason loss to Argos

The Tiger-Cats are heading into the regular season on a bit of a downer.

Dakota Prukop threw a 28-yard touchdown to Jamel Johnson with 2:42 to play as the Toronto Argonauts scored 23 unanswered points to beat Hamilton 23-16 in their preseason finale Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

Zach Collaros, playing in his first game since the Eastern Semifinal last November, shook off some rust in the first quarter and went 10-17 for 126 yards and a touchdown.

His six-yard pass to Brian Tyms less than three minutes into the second quarter gave the Cats a 9-0 lead.

Back-up running back Ross Scheuerman boosted Hamilton’s lead to 16-0 on a two-yard TD plunge after he replaced an ineffective C.J. Gable.

The Cats’ lead was trimmed to 16-7 with 2:17 to play in the first half, when Toronto’s James Wilder Jr. ran into the end zone from one yard out.

The touchdown came with 3:14 left in the third quarter and after Jeremiah Masoli was intercepted at the Argos’ 35-yard line.

Former Tiger-Cats QB Jeff Mathews tossed a 22-yard touchdown to Jimmy Ralph with 3:14 left in the third period, but the ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Ticats and Argos open the regular season June 25 at BMO Field in Toronto.