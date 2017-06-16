Motorcycle crash victim airlifted from highway in Armstrong

At least one person has been airlifted from the scene of a crash on Highway 97A at Powerhouse Road in Armstrong.

The collision involved a motorcycle and an older model sedan.



While the motorcycle operator was seen transported hospital by air, it’s unclear what happened to the person behind the wheel of the car or any passengers that may have been in that vehicle.

Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong will remain closed until 7:30 p.m.

A detour is in place via Pleasant Valley Crossing Road, Pleasant Valley Road then Rosedale Road.

RCMP have not released any details about how the accident happened.