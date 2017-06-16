Edmonton students treated after complaints of ‘burning lips, eyes and nostrils’

EMS crews assessed and treated 12 students at a northeast Edmonton school after several people complained about burning lips, eyes and nostrils after being outside Friday morning.

Alberta Health Services said EMS and fire crews were called to Balwin School on Friday morning. The school teaches students from Kindergarten to Grade 9.

No one was taken to hospital, according to AHS, but the Edmonton Public School Board said a few students went home early with discomfort.

“The safety and well-being of all our students is a priority and we wanted to make sure our students were OK,” Raquel Maurier with the EPSB said in an email to Global News.

It’s not known what caused the irritation. Maurier said a custodial crew was sent out to wipe down the playground and basketball court as a precaution.

Students were kept inside for the rest of the school day.