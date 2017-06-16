Consumer
MPI looking to raise rates 2.7 per cent in 2018

Keith McCullough By Reporter  Global News
Manitoba Public Insurance wants to boost rates by 2.7 per cent next year.

Manitoba Public Insurance is looking to raise your rates again.

MPI has applied to raise rates by 2.7 per cent in the 2018-19 insurance year.

That translates to about $30 more annually for the average driver.

In a statement, MPI says the rate increase application is part of their plan to control costs and remain “fiscally prudent.”

These changes would take effect March 1, 2018.

The application still needs to be approved by the Public Utilities Board.
