Events in Toronto this Father’s Day weekend that could impact your commute

There will be plenty of options for things to do in Toronto this Father’s Day weekend, but it comes with a list of road closures that will likely impact your commute.

Whether you’re planning on attending the exotic car show in Yorkville, participating in a sporting race, or heading out for a Taste of Little Italy, you will need to plan ahead to get where you need to go.

Additionally, the TTC said delays should be expected as a scheduled subway closure is in effect on a portion of Line 1 both weekend days.

Here’s what you need to know:

TTC Line 1 Closure (Saturday and Sunday)

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on both Saturday and Sunday due to signal upgrades. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St. George Station, the TTC said.

Shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence stations during the closure. Customers can also use existing east to west streetcar/bus routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north to south bus routes to Line 2.

“Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound, should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There is no shuttle bus service from St. George station,” states the TTC website.

Wheel-Trans buses will operate upon request.

Taste of Little Italy (Friday to Sunday)

The 18th annual Taste of Little Italy gets underway Friday with 250,000 people expected to attend the three-day festival.

The road closure on College Street, from Bathurst to Shaw streets, takes effect from 6 p.m. on Friday until 3 a.m. on Monday.

As well, Palmerson Boulevard, Clinton Street and Montrose Avenue, just north of College Street, will be closed starting 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 a.m. on Monday.

TTC service for the 506 Carlton and 306 Carlton routes will be restricted from 3 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from College Street, between Bathurst Street and Shaw Street.

The event “celebrates College Street’s rich Italian history as well as the eclectic international community of today,” according to the organization’s website. Live music, artisan vendors, patios and food tastings will be at the heart of the festival.

It takes place regardless of the weather conditions.

Toronto Waterfront 10K Run (Saturday)

About 12,000 runners will hit the pavement along Toronto’s waterfront on Saturday for a 10K run.

Participants will assemble at University Avenue and Dundas Street at 6 a.m. with the run beginning at 7:20 a.m.

The starting line is at University Avenue, north of Queen Street West, with the following roads closed with the corresponding times:

TTC service will be affected on the 501 Queen and 504 King routes, with streetcars assisted through the gaps in the run when it is safe to do so.

As well, the TTC said service to 121 Fort York-Esplanade and 509 Harbourfront will also be affected from 5 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Thrill of the Grill (Saturday)

A section of the Danforth will be closed on Saturday for Thrill of the Grill, where seven different restaurants and food shops will be demonstrating their BBQ skills.

It takes place between Broadview and Playter from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Creek Heritage Festival (Saturday)

The 32nd annual Highland Creek Heritage Festival will close a portion of Old Kingston Road in Scarborough on Saturday.

It’s blocked off from Watson Street to Kingston Road, with the event taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The festival celebrates one of the earliest settlements in the community with a “fun-filled day of music, food and entertainment for the whole family,” according to their website.

TTC service on the 38 Highland Creek and 86 Scarborough lines will see a temporary route change in effect from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flavours of Fairbank (Saturday to Sunday)

A modern twist on a summer caravel, the Flavours of the Fairbank event is a two-day extravaganza including live music and food from around the world.

It gets underway on Eglinton Avenue, between Dufferin Street and Ronald Avenue, from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 12.p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The section of Eglinton Avenue will be closed for the event, with the TTC’s 32 Eglinton and 332 Eglinton routes seeing temporary route changes from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last year, 20,000 people attended the free event.

Princess Margaret Journey to Conquer Cancer Run/Walk (Sunday)

Lace up your shoes! The 5th annual Journey to Conquer Cancer Run or Walk takes place on Sunday, with 5-km, 3-km, and 1-km routes available.

Toronto police said participants will form on 25 Orde Street at 9 a.m., then travel south on University Avenue (in the centre and east curb southbound lanes), turnaround at Wellington Street and travel North on University Avenue (in the centre and west curb northbound lanes), then turnaround at the top of Queen’s Park Circle before travelling south on University Avenue (in the centre and east curb southbound lanes), and finishing at 25 Orde Street.

The road closures in effect from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. include Wellesley Street, from Bay Street to Queen’s Park Crescent; Queen’s Park Crescent, from Bloor Street south to College Street; University Avenue, from College Street to Wellington Avenue; and Orde Street, from McCaul Street to University Avenue.

TTC service for 5 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley and 300 Bloor-Danforth will be impacted as a result of the event.

Last year, the support of over 3,100 participants helped raise $1.5-million for 68 different areas.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show (Sunday)

The 6th annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show will see over 120 classic and exotic cars stroll down Bloor Street on Father’s Day Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Road closures will be in effect both before and after the event from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will close Bloor Street West from Avenue Road/Queen’s Park to Bay Street.

Toronto police said the other road closures include Bellair Street from Bloor Street to Critchley Lane and St. Thomas Street from Bloor Street to Sultan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TTC service will be affected throughout the day on 5 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley, and 300 Bloor-Danforth.

People are invited to walk along the red carpet and “get up close with some of the best examples of automotive design from around the world,” according to the event website.

The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.