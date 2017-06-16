Saskatoon weather outlook – rainy Saturday, then a fabulous Father’s Day

Story highlights Cool, foggy Friday morning Rainy Saturday Fabulous Father's Day forecast Windy next week

More rain is on the way heading into the Father’s Day weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Saskatoon saw a bit more clearing than anticipated last night with some fog patches, which allowed temperatures to fall back to 4 degrees this morning.

Once the fog cleared and mostly cloudy skies rolled back in, we quickly warmed back up into double digits by 7 a.m. and into the high teens by noon!

15 degrees under mostly cloudy skies in Saskatoon this morning. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/fZFN8d0wzF — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 16, 2017

Had a bit more clearing than anticipated with some fog patches, helping us dip back to 4 degrees this morning! #yxe pic.twitter.com/2OzFZiHQYp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 16, 2017

How's this for a nice view heading into our noon hour? Mostly cloudy skies have returned! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/TACzjYK1hp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 16, 2017

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day with a chance of late day showers as we aim for an afternoon high just into the 20s.

Friday Night

That chance of showers lingers into the evening and overnight period in Saskatoon as we cool back into low double digits.

Saturday

Rain is expected to pick up during the day on Saturday as a surface trough sits over the area for the first half of the weekend, keeping conditions unsettled with a slight chance of an embedded thunderstorm.

Most models are suggesting 2 to 4 millimetres of rain for the city, with some projecting up to 8 millimetres, however we will go with the 2 to 5 millimetre range as the most probable.

Behind the trough, moderate northwesterly winds will kick up to 20 km/h or so with gusts upwards of 40 km/h at times as we warm up to around 17 degrees or so for a daytime high.

Father’s Day Sunday

Father’s Day will begin a bit cool very early in the day with a morning low around 7 degrees, but mostly sunny skies to start the day will help warm us up quickly into the high teens before noon.

Some clouds are expected to roll back in during the afternoon as the next trough swings through as we warm up to a pretty nice daytime high around 22 degrees – making for an awesome day to spend with dad!

Work Week Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud will start off the week with a daytime high around 23 degrees on Monday before a building upper ridge moves in Tuesday, helping warm us into the mid 20s.

A system sliding through Tuesday into Wednesday will bring back the clouds and drop in a cold front in behind it, dipping daytime highs back into the low 20s for the rest of the week under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds pretty breezy all week.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Flack in Saskatoon:

