Eight under par sets the pace at Kelowna professional golf event

A golfer from Alabama is the first-round leader at the GolfBC Championship underway at Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Robby Shelton shot an eight under 63 Thursday, with nine birdies, to put him at the top of the leader board on the Mackenzie Tour event.

“I’ve been playing well in my practice rounds”, said Shelton in a news release. “I kind of figured something out with my putting. I missed a few on the front nine, but I saved a few on the back nine, so I’m playing well.”

Evan Bowser is one stroke back after the first-round while four others are two strokes off the pace.

“When you get off to a start like this, for sure your expectations are high, but you still have to play really well or these guys are going to catch you,” said Shelton.