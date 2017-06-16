Halifax should shutter three arenas, study the future of another: Staff report

A report heading to Halifax’s regional council paints a grim picture for three arenas, while leaving the fate of another in question for at least one more year.

The report, prepared by the municipality’s staff for councils consideration, recommends that the Gray Arena in Dartmouth, Bowles Arena in Dartmouth and Devonshire arena in Halifax be closed.

Recommendations for both the Gray and Bowles arenas will be sold or disposed of while the Devonshire Arena will be demolished and the property kept for future development by the city.

Staff also recommend staff use the 2017/2018 season to study the viability of the Lebrun Arena in Bedford.

The report will be debated at the next meeting of regional council on Tuesday.