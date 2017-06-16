New Edmonton downtown bike network will be change for motorists

The rules of the road in downtown Edmonton have changed.

Three new bike lane routes opened on Friday, and with the additions comes a new look and a new way of sharing the road.

The first phase of the $7.5 million downtown bike network travels down 100 Avenue, 103 Street and 107 Street.

The bike lanes are marked with green paint, concrete curbs, dozens of new signs, traffic lights just for cyclists and the “bike box,” which is designed to allow cyclists to go left at an intersection without actually turning left.

“I’m going to go into the box, stage here, and when the light turns green I am going to go straight through,” said a cyclist who lead media members through the grid on Thursday.

Motorists travelling in downtown are encouraged to look both directions and shoulder check before turning, watch out for new signs indicating changes to turning rules, and yield to bikes when crossing a bike lane and pedestrians in crosswalks.

Cyclists are asked to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and be aware of new signs indicating how to safely turn at intersections, while pedestrians are encouraged to yield to cyclists when crossing a bike lane to get to a parked vehicle.

By July, the City of Edmonton hopes to have over seven kilometres of the grid open.

“We are off the major routes where there is large volumes of traffic. That was a lesson from the previous bike lanes which were, let’s be honest, a disaster,” city councillor Andrew Knack said.

The city has been down this road before. It ended with multiple bike lanes being taken out at a cost of $900,000. But this time administration believes it got it right by following an already successful program in Calgary.

“You see everybody’s got their lane, and I think part of the problem for motorists before, they didn’t know what that cyclist is going to do,” city councillor Scott McKeen said.

A new street team will be out educating cyclists and drivers until at least November to help with the learning curve.