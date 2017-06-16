Parking bans now in effect for parts of Banff National Park

Anyone planning on visiting Banff National Park this summer will have to keep new parking restrictions in mind.

On Friday, Parks Canada announced new roadside parking bans for certain areas of the park, including the Minnewanka day use area and the Johnston Canyon trail head.

In a statement to Global News, Parks Canada said the new rules were made with visitor and wildlife safety in mind, along with reducing congestion and creating smoother traffic flow.

“Banff National Park is encouraging visitors to plan ahead this summer and take transit whenever possible to enjoy the park car-free this summer,” the statement read. “A Park & Ride has been created on the Minnewanka Loop Road and we encourage visitors to carpool, be dropped off and, where available, to use transit services.”

“No parking” and “no stopping” signs will be posted in all restricted parking areas. Anyone violating the new rules will have their vehicle towed, and could also face charges.

For a full list of areas under the roadside parking ban, visit the Parks Canada website.