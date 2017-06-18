June 24, 2017 — Trestle Creek

Find out more about Trestle Creek Golf Resort, the family place that has it all! This week on Talk to the Experts, Alvin Clark, from Trestle Creek joins us to talk about the most exciting new Golf Resort RV Project in Canada! The Trestle Creek Golf Resort is just 45 minutes west of Edmonton. This 600 acre recreational resort features a 27-hole Championship Golf Course, recreational amenities & much, much, more. Hear about how it may change your recreational expectations Saturday at noon on 6 30 CHED!

www.trestlecreek.ca