Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre ready for visitors
A historical society is working on completing the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Learning Centre located at 5 Hangar Road near the Saskatoon airport.
The museum and learning centre will feature aircrafts and artifacts associated with the province’s rich aviation history.
The Saskatchewan Aviation Historical Society is currently renting the building, but hope to own it by the end of the summer.
The non-profit, charitable organization is raising money through educational tours and selling tickets for a cash lottery. The top prize is $70,000 and the draw will happen on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. CT.
