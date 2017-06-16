‘We need to have him come back’: Family of missing man, Scott Hadath, ask for help finding him

WINNIPEG — The family of a missing 39-year-old man are still searching for clues about his disappearance and spoke Friday morning.

“We need to have him come back,” Valerie Hadath, Scott’s mom said Friday morning. “We want him to come home and we love him dearly.”

Scott Hadath was last seen on June 5 in the Southdale area of Winnipeg.

Hadath’s family started to get worried when the man didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t get in touch with him.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with a heavy build, beard, and hazel eyes.

It’s believed Hadath is driving a 2015 black Mini Cooper with the license plate HJB 662.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and ask anyone with information about his possible location to call 204-986-6250.