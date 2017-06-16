‘Known drug house’ in Edgemont shut down: Calgary police

Calgary police announced Friday they have shut down a “known drug house” in the community of Edgemont that had been the site of three fentanyl overdoses.

Investigators said the overdoses happened between December and May, with the latest one proving fatal.

READ MORE: Calgary drug house shut down after 100 police calls, owner facing unusual restrictions: SCAN

In a news release, Const. Benazir Bawal said police have been called to the house, located in the 200 block of Edgepark Way N.W., nearly 40 times between December 2016 and May 2017.

“There was significant drug activity within the home that led to a number of reports from community members,” he said.

READ MORE: Calgary drug house shut down after 30 police calls, machete fight on front yard

He said the house had been rented to someone who then subleased various rooms within the house.

“With co-operation from the property owner, the subleases were terminated and all individuals were lawfully evicted on June 2, 2017,” Bawal said.

“Community members played an active role in advising police of their concerns related to the property,” he added.

READ MORE: Marlborough Park drug den closed after 4-month investigation; 27 complaints

Police are using the closure as an opportunity to encourage Calgarians to get to know their neighbours and report any suspicious activity in their community.

To report drug activity, you can call the CPS Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100 or email drugtips@calgarypolice.ca. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers.