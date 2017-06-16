Students at Willowgrove School study the skies with Global Saskatoon

Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker weather school made its latest stop at Willowgrove School in Saskatoon.

The Grade 5 class has been studying the skies in their weather unit and had the chance to drill meteorologist Peter Quinlan on everything weather.

The students had great and very creative questions, including, “when did the last tornado hit Saskatoon?” and “what do you do if there’s a tornado and you’re on a ship?”

