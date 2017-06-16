Toronto police to provide update on arrests targeting Driftwood Crips gang

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on the arrests made following a series of raids in southern Ontario targeting the Driftwood Crips street gang.

The year-long investigation called Project Kronic resulted in the arrests of 120 people and 660 charges laid.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told the media during a press briefing on Thursday that the raids were comprised of 800 officers from 20 different police forces across Ontario.

“The major objective of Project Kronic was to identify the members and leaders of the Driftwood Crips, to determine those who supply this group with contraband including narcotics and weapons, solve historical serious crimes, and disrupt the violence in many affected communities,” Saunders said.

In total, 77 search warrants were executed between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The arrests were related to crimes which included attempted murder, trafficking firearms, kidnapping conspiracies, firearms possessions, robbery and drug trafficking.

Police also said a member of the Driftwood Crips was supplying a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine to a network of dealers in the Sudbury area, which included a member from Hells Angels.

Police said the items seized during the investigation will be put on display at the press conference.

