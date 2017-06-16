Two high-profile hearings scheduled at London courthouse

A pair of high-profile cases return to the London courthouse on Friday.

An appearance is scheduled for the man charged in the death of a beloved London cab driver, while a Superior Court justice will deliver a verdict and sentencing for a former special education teacher who made secret videos of naked female co-workers.

Jamie Gardiner, 39, pleaded guilty last month to 16 voyeurism charges and not guilty to making and possessing child pornography.

Between 2011 and March of 2015, when he was caught and fired by the Thames Valley district school board, he collected footage of women in a staff washroom and staff change room.

Gardiner used a backpack with a hole cut in it, through which his camera lens recorded over a dozen women changing.

Some were his co-workers, some were post-secondary co-op students and one was a 16-year-old high school co-op student.

That video is the subject of debate over whether it meets the criteria of child pornography, which could land Gardiner in jail for at least a year.

Meantime, Cody Perkin, 23, will make a court appearance on a second-degree murder charge in connection with death of Vijay Bhatia, 64.

The cab driver was found without vital signs in a convenience store parking lot on the morning of April 29.

While Perkin is currently being held at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, we’ve learned in earlier court proceedings that he needs surgery to repair a valve in his heart and it’s unclear when that will happen.