Multiple milk products recalled by the CFIA

Quebec-based dairy giant Agropur is recalling some of its milk products distributed in British Columbia due to what the federal health agency calls “harmful extraneous material.”

In a news release issued early Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency did not elaborate on the type of material that triggered the recall.

The affected milk is sold under the Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel names and includes skimmed, one per cent partly-skimmed, two per cent partly-skimmed, homogenized and one per cent partly-skimmed chocolate milk.

The CFIA says all of the affected products are sold in both two and four-litre jugs with best-before dates up to and including July 3, 2017.

The agency says the recalled milk should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this milk.

The Agropur dairy co-operative based in Saint-Hubert, Que.