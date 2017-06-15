Witness recalls Shawn Douglas’ final moments before he was killed

The murder trial for three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas entered Day 16 and taking the stand Thursday was one of the men present moments before Douglas was killed.

Aiden Anaquod told a courtroom jury he was with the three co-accused when they led Douglas into a bush, and beat him to death.

READ MORE: Witness in Shawn Douglas murder trial used Douglas’ money for cocaine

Anaquod said two vehicles left the house on Toronto Street and headed outside the city. Court heard Johnathon Peepeetch pulled out a cigarette, and told Douglas he was going to die and he was going to a better place.

“I’m going to say a prayer for you and give you a smoke,” court heard.

Anaquod goes on to describe how Douglas was “beyond quiet” and from his observations, it appeared “he gave up and stopped trying to fight them”.

“I think he just wanted it to end already,” Anaquod said.

Anaquod recalled seeing Peepeetch swing the sledgehammer and strike Douglas.

“He swung the sledgehammer. I knew it was hard because when it hit his head, you could hear his skull crack,” he testified.

Douglas’ family in the court gallery could be heard sobbing.

He goes on to tell court Douglas’ body fell towards Wilson’s knife. Wilson then started stabbing him, he said.

He told court Douglas was ziptied, and led into the bush. Peepeetch pulled out a cigarette and told Douglas he was going to die. — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) June 15, 2017

Anaquod says Douglas "stopped trying to fight them" and that's when Peepeetch "swung the sledgehammer… and you could hear his skill crack" — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) June 15, 2017

Anaquod also told the court what he remembered from the Toronto Street house. He recalled the mood at the beginning of the party as being happy and everyone was socializing.

“[Douglas] was smiling and talking,” Anaquod said.

Court heard the two women he arrived at the party with, told one of the men at the party Douglas had money and he should rob him. That man was co-accused Joshua Wilson.

It’s at this point Douglas attempts to leave the house but was stopped by Wilson. Court heard Wilson pulled a knife on him and brought him back inside.

Anaquod is describing Douglas’ mood and how it changed dramatically from hours earlier.

“He looked terrified, scared. He didn’t speak a word,” he recalled.

Later, co-accused Johnathon Peepeetch entered the house where he was told Douglas was being robbed.

Anaquod goes on to say Peepeetch appeared to be “commanding Josh” and why he “took control of the situation”, asking people at the house “why is this guy still awake?”

Anaquod said Peepeetch implied Douglas should have been unconscious. It’s here that Peepeetch starts kicking Douglas, Anaquod said.

He goes on to tell court how Wilson was a member of the street gang, Native Syndicate. Anaquod told court he was considered a gang “prospect”.

Later, the group decides to leave with Douglas, and Anaquod is told to come along.

Aiden Anaquod is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Douglas.