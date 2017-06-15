Taber man facing sex-related charges

A 39-year-old Taber, Alta. man has been charged with two sex-related offences after police investigated an allegation of a man acting in an inappropriate sexual manner toward a female youth on Tuesday.

Taber police said the investigation centred around an allegation of a man exposing himself to a minor.

Police said they were not identifying the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim, however, he is charged with invitation to sexual touching as well as committing an indecent act.

The man has been released on bail with several conditions and is scheduled to appear in Taber Provincial Court on June 20.