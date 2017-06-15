Okanagan forecast

Thursday, June 15, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Showers will continue Thursday night but we will see partial clearing on Friday. However, there will still be some instability in the atmosphere and an isolated shower is possible Friday afternoon.

A ridge builds in on the weekend and conditions will remain mainly sunny for starting Saturday until early next week.

Friday’s daytime high range: 17 to 24C

~ Duane/Wesla