In-house laundry ending Thursday at Kelowna General Hospital

Thursday is the last day hospital laundry will be provided in-house at Kelowna General Hospital.

The change is part of a controversial plan Interior Health announced last year to contract out a large portion of their in-house laundry service.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Interior Health opts to outsource laundry

The union representing laundry staff said, once the new system is fully implemented laundry service will be outsourced at five main locations including Vernon (where in-house laundry has already ended), Kelowna and Penticton.

The Hospital Employees Union vehemently opposed the outsourcing and the job losses that would come along with it.

The health authority said around the health region 35 workers are being laid off as a result of the change.

READ MORE: Hospital union doing its homework in new campaign against laundry privatization

When it announced the move the health authority defended the privatization and said it would save $35 million over two decades. IH said the change would allow the health authority to spend more on “facilities and equipment to support direct patient care.”

The union said in-house laundry service will continue in six other locations including Princeton.