Saskatoon officials work to avoid tragedies like the London apartment fire

Saskatoon’s Fire Department is constantly inspecting buildings and providing information to their owners in an effort to avoid incidents like this week’s deadly apartment fire in London, England.

Assistant chief Wayne Rodgers said the department has 12 inspectors who are assigned to different corridors of the city. They inspect high risk structures once a year and lower risk buildings once every two years.

Rodgers said inspectors have a comprehensive check list when looking over Saskatoon’s high rise buildings.

“Certainly we’re looking at the fire alarm system, we’re making sure that it’s tested every year,” Rodgers said.

“[That] there are extinguishers on every floor, if it’s outfitted with a sprinkler system, that the system is tested every year.”

Inspectors also look to make sure stairwells are unobstructed and that doors separating from hallways from stairwells are closed at all times, according to Rodgers.

“We want to make sure if a fire does start, that it stays in the area of the building where it actually originates,” he said.

“Those doors are a big factor in ensuring that takes place.”

The fire doors at an apartment complex in Saskatoon’s south-west sector were one focus for Laurie Wionzek. He’s Boardwalk Rental Communities’ regional manager and says he regularly inspects each of the company’s buildings to make sure they’re up to safety standards.

“We want to take all the preventative measures so that we’re never in that situation and nobody’s put in harm’s way,” Wionzek said, referring to the situation in London.

“It’s paramount to what we do and it’s really our duty and our responsibility.”