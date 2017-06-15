Outcry over cuts to podiatry services in Saskatchewan

After a tough provincial budget saw many cuts in Saskatchewan, those affected are still making their voices heard.

Podiatrists and podiatry patients spoke out about the $1.2 million cut to those services.

Dr. Adam Katz was terminated from his position at the Regina General Hospital. He says he has been contacted by former patients, who have suffered since he left.

“Unfortunately amputations have occurred to these patients, not limbs, but toes. At this point, it’s only been a month and a half,” Katz said.

The Saskatchewan’s NDP and the Saskatchewan College of Podiatrists is saying these cuts will impact the most vulnerable.

“I saw about 70 per cent were diabetic patients, about 40 per cent were supplementary health, maybe 50 per cent of that were aboriginal patients,” Katz said.

“In the long-run, this cut will cost the province more money, and will end up costing their limbs because they won’t be able to get the services they need,” NDP Health Critic Danielle Chartier said.

The Government of Saskatchewan sent out an email in response of concerns to the cuts. It said in part:

Podiatry services are not a core service of our health system and can be fully provided by the private sector.

Individuals who qualify for Supplementary Health and Family Health Benefits programs will be able to continue accessing podiatry service for free through private podiatry clinics.

Regulations will be updated to allow private clinics to bill Supplementary Health and Family Health Benefits for low-income clients.

14 podiatrists provide services in nine private clinics across Saskatchewan

It comes as little comfort to 79-year-old Lorelei Rogers has been going to a podiatrist since her stroke six years ago.

“I get foot care and I guess it’s early maintenance. I had a stroke in 2011, and I lost flexibility and I can’t look after my feet myself. While I had no problems, I was going to get problems if I didn’t have them looked after,” Rogers said.

Currently she goes for a check-up every six weeks. She’s worried that if that time is longer she will lose her independence.

“I think that what people don’t understand is, these very small amounts of investment, keep seniors in their own homes,” Rogers said.

“If I can’t get the support that I need to do these simple things that keep me healthy, I will end up in long term care.”

“A lot of those patients we keep mobile. As those patients lose that mobility that will also cost the system more,” President of Saskatchewan College of Podiatrists Ata Stationwala said.

“What’s the cost of maintaining (a) podiatry program that maintains those wounds and keep those people mobile, versus those people losing a limb and the socio-economic cost?”