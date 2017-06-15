Accuser in Tim Shields sex assault trial takes the stand for the first time

The accuser in the sex assault trial of a former high-profile RCMP officer took the stand for the first time on Thursday.

The accuser, whose name is protected by a publication ban, is a civilian employee who claims that former RCMP Insp. Tim Shields sexually assaulted her in the fall of 2009 at E Division headquarters in Vancouver.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Shields was in charge of strategic communications and was the public face of the Mounties in the province.

The accuser began her testimony by outlining her work history, saying she started with the force in February 2008 and went on leave in the fall of 2012.

READ MORE: Long trial expected for former B.C. RCMP spokesman Tim Shields

She said she has been told she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, but the Crown agreed with defence that there is no suggestion that Shields’ actions caused the PTSD.

The trial has been plagued by procedural delays and questions about the admissibility of some key evidence.

The Crown wanted to delay the victim’s testimony to sort out any outstanding issues. Shields’ lawyer also expressed frustration, calling the case a complete mess.

The accuser is expected to return to the stand next week when she will face cross-examination.

– With files from Jordan Armstrong and The Canadian Press