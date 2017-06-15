Ranchman’s new owners to preserve iconic Calgary restaurant, cowboy culture

Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall in Calgary will continue to celebrate cowboy culture under new ownership.

Doug Rasberry and a group of local business owners said on Wednesday they want to honour the legacy of the late Harris Dvorkin, who co-owned the iconic restaurant and bar for more than four decades.

Dvorkin died on April 14, 2017 following a long illness. He was 76.

The new owners said they are committed to making sure Dvorkin’s vision for the venue lives on.

“There couldn’t be much better than the opportunity to continue to operate such an iconic bar as the Ranchman’s. I mean, to me, being a 40-year Calgarian, the Ranchman’s is as much of a symbol as the Calgary Stampede, as what the Stampede itself is, so we’re excited about that, to be part of that, ” said Doug Rasberry, one of the new owners.

In a news release they said they “are passionate about re-affirming the Ranchman’s as the city’s preeminent country and western venue while maintaining the essence of the bar in its current configuration.”

“For the people who might be concerned about changes taking place, there’s absolutely no changes taking place. The atmosphere that has been created here will stay absolutely the way it is,” Rasberry said.