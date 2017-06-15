Toronto woman charged after boy, 9, dies from being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto police have laid two charges against a 20-year-old woman after a young boy was fatally struck by a car in North York in March.
Police said a 1998 Toyota Sienna was travelling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue, approaching Magellan Drive, around 10 a.m. on March 4. Two boys, both 9-years-old, were attempting to cross the road when they were struck by the vehicle.
The two boys were taken to hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.
Four days later, one of the boys was pronounced dead.
A Toronto woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and causing death.
She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on July 27.
