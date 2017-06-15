Hamilton residents file OMB challenge against music on restaurant patios

There will not be amplified music on restaurant patios in Downtown Hamilton this summer.

Ward 2 Councillor Jason Farr confirms a group of north-end residents have filed an Ontario Municipal Board appeal against a pilot project that was approved by city council in April.

The pilot is meant to allow for live or recorded music on patios, at a volume of up to 60 decibels, within several designated areas.

It can not begin until the OMB challenge is resolved, and Farr admits he’s discouraged by the delay.

He believes music on patios would have been a nice addition to events that will be taking place in Hamilton this summer, many of them tied to Canada 150 celebrations.

Sixty decibels is described as being comparable to the sound of a dishwasher operating in the next room.