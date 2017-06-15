2 arrested, charged after accidental discharge of shotgun in back of Winnipeg cab

Two men have been arrested and charged after a sawed off shotgun was accidentally fired in the back of a cab and injured one of the men, according to Winnipeg police.

On April 6 at approximately 8 a.m. two men entered a cab in the 2100 block of Gallagher Avenue. While they were driving, one of the men pulled out a sawed off shotgun and handed it to the other man who ‘concealed it’.

RELATED: 2 people taken to hospital following accidental shooting in Surrey

When they arrived at their destination, the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue, the man with the shotgun accidentally discharged the weapon into his lower body as he tried to get out of the car.

The other man fled the scene with the shotgun while the cab driver drove the injured male to a nearby hospital.

Sean Roy Martin, 24, has been charged with a number of firearm related charges and a fail to comply probation order.

RELATED: Saint John police officer injured in accidental gun shooting

Mark Douglas Rodgers, 25, was arrested on June 14 in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue. He faces a number of firearm related offences.