Saskatoon weather outlook: 50mm rain in Sask. with more on the way!

Story highlights Heavy rain falls in Saskatchewan Cooler Thursday Risk of thunderstorms Friday Wet start to the weekend

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Saskatchewan and more is on the way!

Wet Weather

A slow moving low pressure system now in central Manitoba brought intermittent showers and thunderstorms to parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to 50 millimetres was reported in Indian Head with the heaviest amounts being recorded in southeastern and parts of western Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon area only reported a few millimetres, but more rain is in the forecast ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wet and dreary Wednesday, conditions cooled down behind the low pressure system that has now moved off to the east, helping us drop down to 9 degrees this morning.

Mostly cloudy skies started the day with a breezy northwesterly wind keeping us cool, with temperatures struggling to get into the mid-teens by midday.

Low pressure system with the rain is now centred in central #MB, but there's a lot of cloud behind it! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/72ZzeSOQSf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2017

Mostly cloudy day out there in Saskatoon this morning, now sitting at 15 degrees https://t.co/TO61dMCcd9 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/zVj1OIU0eb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2017

NW winds gusts now at 35 km/h keeping it cool over this noon hour. Saskatoon is now at 17 degrees #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/e9gZSzVO0V — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 15, 2017

Mostly cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a slight chance of showers as we aim to push up to a daytime high close to or just into the low 20s.

Tonight

We may get some partial clearing tonight, allowing us to cool down another degree or so into single digits with a low around 8 degrees.

Friday

The next disturbance will ripple through on Friday, which will keep us cloudy with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening as a trough moves in over the area.

We’re expecting to warm up into the upper teens by noon before pushing up into the low 20s for a daytime high later in the day.

Weekend

That trough is expected to linger on Saturday, and combined with some instability, could spawn a few thunderstorms and 5 to 10 millimetres of rain during the day as we struggle to get into the high teens.

Sunday is shaping up to be the nicer of the two days this weekend with a return to some sunshine and temperatures back into the 20s.

Work Week Outlook

We’ll be along the track of the jet stream next week, which means a roller coaster ridge of weather, but the one constant should be daytime highs, which are expected to climb into the 20s most if not all days.

For the most part, mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the week with a few sunny breaks and a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms across the board.

