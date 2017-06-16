Ticats host new-look Argos in pre-season finale

It appears Kent Austin will field a veteran-laden starting lineup when his Hamilton Tiger-Cats close out the CFL pre-season Friday night.

After dropping their first exhibition game last week in Ottawa, Hamilton hosts the new-look Toronto Argonauts at 7:30 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field.

Zach Collaros is expected to make his first start at quarterback for the Ticats since last year’s 24-21 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Semifinal.

Backup Jeremiah Masoli is also expected to see some playing time, as are third-string hopefuls Cody Keith and Logan Kilgore.

A spate of Hamilton vets, including Simoni Lawrence, John Chick, Ted Laurent, Courtney Stephen, Luke Tasker, C.J. Gable, Brandon Banks and Mike Filer, are projected to see the field in what will likely be limited action Friday night.

The Argos won their pre-season debut against Montreal last week under new head coach Marc Trestman and GM Jim Popp and will host the Ticats on June 25 in the kickoff to the CFL’s regular season.