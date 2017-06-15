Grey Cup Legacy Project entering final phase

When the Roughriders’ hosted the 101 Grey Cup in 2012, the old Mosaic stadium required an upgrade to be able to hold all of those attending the historic event.

The north and south end zone structures were built on a semi-permanent basis, which is allowing the seats to now be removed and then repurposed at sports venues across the province.

“We are excited to see the Grey Cup Legacy Project begin the final phase of decommissioning at Historic Mosaic Stadium,” stated Kent Paul, Roughriders Chief Financial Officer.

“It is a unique opportunity to have seven Saskatchewan communities receive useable seats from the old stadium to assist with their facilities and allow the legacy of the 101st Grey Cup to live on.”

“It’s great to see that the legacy of this iconic facility will continue,” said Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

“Sports fans of all ages in these seven communities will be able to share in the history of the 101st Grey Cup and support their local teams with these seats for years to come.”

The communities which will be receiving the seats are: