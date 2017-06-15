Cape Breton police charge teacher with multiple counts of child luring

Cape Breton police charged a 40-year-old man with three counts of child luring on Thursday.

Police laid the charges after an investigation into alleged offences against two young girls aged 16 and 17.

The investigation began on June 9. Police executed several search warrants and seized multiple electronic devices.

Four days later Jason Pentecost, a math teacher at Sydney Academy, was arrested.

Pentecost was released from custody on June 14 with the condition that he was not to have contact with the alleged victims, not to be within 500 feet of any high school in Nova Scotia and not to communicate with anyone under 18 through social media.

He’s scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Aug. 14.