Prominent Alberta publisher Ruth Kelly dies

An Edmonton woman well-known for her philanthropy and leadership in the community has died.

Ruth Kelly was president and CEO of Venture Publishing, as well as publisher and editor-in-chief of the award-winning Alberta Venture magazine.

Kelly’s family released the following statement on Thursday morning.

“Our family is grieving the profound loss of Ruth Kelly. To us she was Ruth, a woman we loved, but to Albertans she was a distinguished business woman, a community leader, a philanthropist, and a role model.”

Kelly was also the publisher of Alberta Oil magazine.

She was heavily involved in the community, chairing Epcor’s Community Essentials Council, which directs the company’s philanthropic activities. She was also a member of the Alberta School of Business’s Advisory Council, the Alberta Promise cabinet, the board of directors of Magazines Canada and the Mayor’s Business Roundtable advisors for the City of Edmonton. In 2015, she chaired the Capital Region’s United Way campaign.

Kelly has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the 2013 Alberta Women Entrepreneurs Organization award, which honours one of the province’s top female business leaders.

In 1998, Kelly was recognized as a Global Edmonton Woman of Vision.

Journalist Paula Simons tells 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen Kelly meant a lot to the city.

“I think she ought to be remembered for the moral leadership and the progressive vision that she gave to Edmontonians for many, many years, both through her publishing ventures and her public philanthropy.”

Kelly’s family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman.

