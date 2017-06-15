Montreal Biodome celebrates 25 years with special summer programming

Starting June 15, Montrealers will get the chance to peek behind the scenes of one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.

The Biodome is celebrating 25 years and will mark the occasion with special programming throughout the summer.

The activities will focus on celebrating life and the natural world.

Every day throughout the season, the Tastes of the Forest and the Sea event will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., focusing on natural products developed in Quebec.

Visitors will get to taste white birch syrup, pine jelly and seaweed from the Gulf, among other edible plants.

Recipes will be given out for food ideas straight from the boreal forest.

All summer long, at 4 p.m. daily, the Biodome will also be offering behind-the-scenes tours. Nature interpreters will guide participants allowing them to visit the animal kitchen, filtration systems or the animals’ night quarters.

The weekend of June 17 and 18 the Biodome will have a special birthday weekend event where employees will show visitors how they manage the housing, water filtration, feeding and caring for their 4,500 animals and 500 plant species. People will meet experts who research biodiversity, and veterinarians and divers will talk about their work too.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Montreal Space for Life.