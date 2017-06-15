Neil Young cancels iconic Bridge School benefit, cites ‘personal reasons’

One of the hottest tickets in the music world won’t be taking place this year, and may possibly never take place again, with Neil Young and ex-wife Pegi Young announcing they won’t be hosting the annual Bridge School benefit concert.

As Rolling Stone reports, the veteran rocker and his ex each issued statements announcing this year’s show won’t be taking place for the first time in 30 years.

The concerts, which have seen a who’s who of music industry stars ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Pearl Jam to David Bowie to Norah Jones and all points in between, have been held each year since 1986 to raise funds for Bridge School in Mountain View, California, offering educational programs for children with severe physical disabilities and speech impairments; the school was co-founded by Pegi Young after the ex-couple’s son, Ben, was born with cerebral palsy.

“They have been truly memorable events and we have great appreciation for everyone who has been involved beginning, of course, with Neil Young and including all the many artists who have been so generous with their time and talent,” Pegi Young wrote, who is President of the school’s Board of Directors.

In his statement, Neil Young cited “personal reasons” for his decision to step away from the benefit. “Although I will continue in fund raising efforts, for personal reasons beginning this year I will no longer be hosting The Bridge School Concert. I wish everyone the best as the school heads into the future,” Young wrote. “My heart is with each and every child we have had the honour to serve and those we will continue to serve, and your parents, siblings, and extended families. Thanks to you all for the honour of serving such a great mission. Thanks to my incredible son Ben Young for being there at my side throughout these many Bridge School years. I love you buddy. The Bridge School would not have been possible without you.”

It’s not known whether the benefit concerts will resume in subsequent years.

Neil Young filed for divorce in 2014 after 36 years of marriage to Pegi; the Cinnamon Girl singer has since been in a relationship with Splash actress Daryl Hannah.