Situation involving individual on Bluewater Bridge closes Hwy 402 westbound

A situation involving an individual on the Bluewater Bridge is causing significant backups in the westbound lanes of Highway 402 Thursday morning.

OPP Sergeant Dave Rektor tells AM980 there are police negotiators on the scene.

“We’re hoping for a peaceful resolution to it, and hoping also to get the traffic flow moving quickly. But at the present time, the backup is extensive in the westbound lanes.”

402 Hwy. WB – expect major delays. https://t.co/MMNOoSuIwS — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 15, 2017

Rektor couldn’t comment on the nature of the incident, but no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear when the highway may reopen.