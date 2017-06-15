Woman hit and killed by train in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police say a woman has died after being hit by a train in Bedford.

Police have confirmed a woman was struck by a train on tracks in Bedford and has died as a result of her injuries. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/1dxdh7V7ap — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) June 15, 2017

Police received the report of the collision around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the train was travelling towards Halifax when it hit a woman on the track near the 270 block of Rocky Lake Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the location as are officials from CN Police.

CN Rail police are on scene at train tracks on Bedford. Multiple investigators are on the tracks @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/LxJGnyy1ZW — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) June 15, 2017

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), at crimestoppers.ns.ca or by texting Tip 202+ your message to 274637.

